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Fact Check: FAKE Video Of Gosport Anti-Immigration Protest Is AI-Generated
11 days ago
Does a real video show a crowd in Gosport, England, chanting "Deport" during an anti-immigration protest? No, that's not true: While there were real anti-immigration protests in Gosport, the video is labeled as AI-generated in its own caption and shows signs typical of AI-generated video. A Google image search of a still from the video did not return any matching reports from established news outlets.