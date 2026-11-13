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Paper Tiger Is An Old-School Crime Thriller With Edge
11 days ago
James Gray may be one of our greatest contemporary novelistic directors. The director of films like The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z, and Ad Astra has always had a talent for crafting sprawling, yet intimate, epics, and his latest film, the languid crime thriller Paper Tiger, is no different. His second semi-autobiographical film after Armageddon Time, and initially envisioned as a sequel to his 2022 film, Paper Tiger is a mob movie that dances around mob violence; instead, unfolding mostly as a family drama in which the most terrifying bursts of violence are emotional ones. It can be a frustrating experience for those going in expecting some old-fashioned shoot-outs and mob intrigue, but Paper Tiger is a vastly more stirring and interesting film for it.