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Brad Hicks plans to keep battling after recent election results
By Kaleb Clark,11 days ago
OREGON - In a statement on the recent election results, Brad Hicks said the campaign is not over for him and that he plans to keep working on issues facing Southern Oregon. “Sir Winston Churchill is often credited with saying, 'To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents. What a tragedy if that moment finds them unprepared or unqualified for that which could have been their finest hour."
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