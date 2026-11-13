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Pay gap with nearby districts prompts Martinsville to raise substitute teacher pay
By Abby Allard,11 days ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville Public Schools is increasing daily pay for substitute teachers in an effort to attract more workers and compete with surrounding school divisions. Beginning Monday, substitute teachers in Martinsville will earn $100 a day, up from $85. The increase narrows the gap with neighboring Henry...
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