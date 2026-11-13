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Improv: The Hidden Talent That Makes Authors Perfect for Media Interviews
By Archive,10 days ago
When you think of improv, what comes to mind? For many people, the first image that pops up is probably a comedian onstage. . But improvisation has so many other applications. It’s about active listening, staying present, and being flexible and creative in the way you respond to other people. In other words, improv is about all the same skills you need as an author when you’re doing a media interview.