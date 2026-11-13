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Ousted Sheriff Christina Corpus alleges retaliation over county’s refusal to fund legal defense
By Miranda de Moraes,11 days ago
Former San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus filed a government claim accusing county officials of continuing to retaliate against her by refusing to provide her legal representation in two ongoing civil lawsuits. The claim, announced on Nov. 10, argues that county officials let personal and institutional interests influence their decisions.