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What AI can see on the roof
8 days ago
Cameras and laser scanning offer different ways to identify roof damage, drainage issues and changes in roof conditions. A photograph can tell an inspector a lot about a roof. A three-dimensional scan can reveal something entirely different. Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are exploring how both approaches, combined with artificial intelligence, could help automate portions of the roof inspection process.