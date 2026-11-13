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Creamy Calabrian Chicken with Pumpkin Orzo
By The Original Dish,8 days ago
This creamy calabrian chicken with pumpkin orzo strikes a nice balance between a comforting fall dinner and something a little more elevated. Crispy, pan-roasted chicken thighs are coated in a rich calabrian chili sauce and served over pumpkin orzo with parmesan, thyme, and a touch of cinnamon. Finished with fried sage, it’s a seasonal dish that feels a little special, making it perfect for a fall dinner party.