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Kipchumba, Wanjiku pace Mizzou cross country to top-five regional finishes
By Sophie Silvers,11 days ago
Braving chilly morning temperatures at the Iowa State Cross Country Course on Friday, Missouri cross country put its spikes to work with top performances at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship in Ames. Additionally, four Tigers, Monica Wanjiku, Rahel Broemmel, Jean Kipchumba and Elijah Limo earned USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region honors. The...