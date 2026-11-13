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ADPH announces an infant mortality rate of 7.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2025
By Alabama Department of Public Health,9 days ago
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that the 2025 infant mortality rate, at 7.4 deaths per 1,000 live births, increased from the 2024 rate of 7.1. This reflects that out of the 57,192 live births in 2025, 422 infants died before their first birthday. Alabama’s infant mortality rate has been relatively steady over the past few years. The provisional United States infant mortality rate for 2025 at 5.4 per 1,000 live births remains lower than Alabama’s rate.
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