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Watch: Christmas on the River announces Grand Marshal
10 days ago
One of the men who helped establish Demopolis' Christmas on the River celebration in 1972 will return to the spotlight this year as the event's Grand Marshal. The Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce has named Hal Bloom as Grand Marshal of the 2026 Christmas on the River. Bloom served as director of the Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce during the early years of Christmas on the River and worked alongside Barry Collins and Mem Webb to launch the celebration.