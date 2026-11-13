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Building a more resilient roof in wildfire-prone areas
10 days ago
As wildfire exposure influences roofing decisions, homeowners are taking a closer look at materials, assemblies and long-term resilience. Wildfires are changing how many homeowners think about roofing. In areas where fire is an increasing concern, the roof is a vital part in protecting a structure from damage and a point of resilience. Brava Roof Tile helps homeowners consider roofing materials as part of that broader protection strategy.