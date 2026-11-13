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School roof refurbishment addresses years of water entry
8 days ago
SOPREMA worked with Russell Trew Roofing to deliver a long-term roofing solution for Highfield Primary School in Staffordshire. Persistent leaks and an aging flat roof created ongoing maintenance challenges at Highfield Primary School in Burntwood, Staffordshire. After several years of water ingress, the school turned to SOPREMA UK for a roofing solution that could improve waterproofing, drainage and thermal performance while minimizing disruption to daily operations.