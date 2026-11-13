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Rewrite the rules: Your 2027 marketing playbook
9 days ago
Get ready to rethink your marketing strategy! Discover how to stand out, build trust and make every marketing dollar count in 2027. In an upcoming MetalTalk™, Megan Ellsworth sits down with Michelle Miller, president of Creativate, to explore the ever-changing marketing landscape and what businesses can do to prepare for the year ahead. As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, roofing contractors must adapt to new technologies, changing customer expectations and an increasingly competitive digital environment. From traditional search engine optimization (SEO) to answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO), this conversation will help contractors understand what is most important and how to stay ahead.