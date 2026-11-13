undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watch: Opportunity Zones expanded throughout the Black Belt
10 days ago
The federal government has approved Opportunity Zones to attract investment in 141 places in Alabama, including several in the Black Belt. Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s Opportunity Zones 2.0 nominations have been approved by the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service. The Opportunity Zones Program encourages long-term private investment in economically distressed communities through tax incentives.