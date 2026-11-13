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NFC North remains tight as Bears lead, reporters skeptical Cousins flips division
By Get More Sports,7 days ago
The NFC North sits atop the league through nine weeks, with the Chicago Bears leading at 7-3, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings each 6-2 and the Green Bay Packers 6-3. The Packers delivered a 45-27 win over the New England Patriots last weekend, but coach Matt LaFleur noted the Packers were still last in the division, underscoring how close the standings remain.