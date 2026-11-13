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Holt Warehouse Project Near Pleasant Grove Clears Sutter County Panel 5-0
By David Lee,9 days ago
Pacific Ave. & Riego Rd. — Approximate Intersection for Traffic Improvements. A proposed 130,219-square-foot warehouse tied to Holt of California cleared its first major hurdle near Pleasant Grove this past summer, when the Sutter County Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Aug. 19 to send the project forward. The facility would relocate Holt's existing warehouse operation, along with its 34 parts and field employees, from an adjoining property rather than add new staff or expand current operations.