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Arden-Arcade's Pop-Culture Sushi Spot Wedashii Serves Final Meal Sunday
By Robbie Patel,9 days ago
Wedashii, the sushi bar known around Arden-Arcade for its pop-culture-driven vibe, is closing its doors at 1841 Howe Ave. for good, with its final meal set for Sunday, November 15, 2026. The restaurant's Midtown Sacramento location will stay open, so this isn't a total goodbye to the brand — just the end of the chapter that started it all.