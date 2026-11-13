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Chargers vs. Ravens: TV and streaming details for Monday Night Football
By Get More Sports,8 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. According to ESPN, the game will air at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of the Monday Night Football slate. ESPN also will carry Monday Night Football with Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN2 for viewers looking for alternate coverage of the broadcast night, according to the network.