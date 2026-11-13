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South Africa vs. Kenya: AFCON qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena
By Get More Sports,8 days ago
South Africa host Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday in a Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, a fixture that reunites coaches Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy. According to the source, Mosimane has returned to Bafana Bafana for a second stint as head coach, while McCarthy — South Africa’s record goalscorer — is in charge of the Harambee Stars.