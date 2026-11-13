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Utah Royals’ collective identity turns them into NWSL title underdogs
By Get More Sports,7 days ago
“Why not us?” was the question Utah Royals players asked in their huddle and in postgame interviews after upsetting the San Diego Wave in last week’s NWSL quarterfinal. The No. 7-seeded Royals beat the No. 2 Wave 1-0 in their first playoff appearance in franchise history, a result highlighted by an all-time playoff performance from goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn on the same field where she won the 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham FC.