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GM meetings spotlight priorities as lockout looms over 2026 offseason
By Get More Sports,7 days ago
With an MLB lockout looming, executives from all 30 front offices met this week in Las Vegas for the annual general managers meetings, according to ESPN MLB reporters Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez and Jesse Rogers. The gatherings provided teams’ first public outline of priorities for a winter already described as unique, with discussions ranging from a pursuit of top free agent ace Tarik Skubal to the logistical questions clubs face if a lockout begins.