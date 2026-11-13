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Tuolumne Utilities District Locks In New Melones Water Deal After 58-Year Wait
By Robbie Patel,10 days ago
The Tuolumne Utilities District signed a long-term agreement with the federal government Thursday giving it the right to purchase up to 6,000 acre-feet of water annually from New Melones Reservoir, with the allocation shared with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California. The agreement follows nearly 60 years of effort, dating to a 1968 protest by one of TUD’s predecessor agencies against the Bureau of Reclamation’s water-rights application to build the dam and reservoir.