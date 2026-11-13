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What passengers at D.C.'s Reagan National Airport say about the FAA ground stop
By Ava Berger,11 days ago
All flights across the United States are grounded and millions of passengers are stranded. NPR talked to passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration has declared a nationwide ground stop. That means all flights across the U.S. are grounded and millions of passengers are stranded. NPR's Ava Berger is at Reagan National Airport here in Washington, where she has been talking to passengers. Hey, Ava.