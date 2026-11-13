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‘Brian’s Law’: Friend of Solon hit-and-run victim pushes for tougher distracted driving penalties
By Libbie Randall,11 days ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman whose longtime friend suffered life-threatening injuries in a Solon hit-and-run is gathering support for a proposal that would require license suspensions for distracted drivers who cause injury crashes. Mary Huber calls her proposal “Brian’s Law,” named for Brian Vincent, whom she has known since...
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