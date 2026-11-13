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Cannon Beach elk versus dog encounter, dog survives
By Jeanne Huff,9 days ago
Family wants people to be aware — and wary — of crossing paths with wild animals. Experiencing the majestic sight of the Roosevelt elk is as much a part of the Cannon Beach experience as taking in Haystack Rock or zooming in on darting Tufted Puffins. However, while the other sightings are relatively carefree activities, coming across the local herds of elk can be anything but.
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