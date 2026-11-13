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NVIDIA Introduces Python-Based DLA Inference on Jetson AGX Orin with cuDLA
By Lawrence Jengar,10 days ago
NVIDIA has introduced a Python-based workflow for running Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) inference on its Jetson AGX Orin platform, leveraging the cuDLA API. This development aims to enhance power efficiency and free up GPU capacity for additional tasks in edge AI applications, where compute and power resources are often constrained.