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Jerry Jeudy Breaks Silence On Trade Deadline Rumors
By Jimmy Swartz,11 days ago
Trade rumors can wear on players more than most people realize. A name gets floated, analysts debate what it might fetch and every practice turns into a question about whether that player will still be around next week. Some players struggle with the uncertainty. Others simply keep their heads down and wait for it to pass. With the deadline now behind him, one Browns veteran is making it clear which group he belongs to.