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Astoria’s Gizmo’s Retrocade catches second wind
By Fox Perez/The Astorian,9 days ago
Community outpouring of support keeps doors open for now. In a Nov. 2 Facebook post, owner Roger Nikunen announced that Gizmo’s Retrocade would be closing its doors on Nov. 15. Nikunen, aka “Retro Rog,” cited “financial setbacks, declining sales, costly repairs, operational challenges and ongoing problems in our downtown neighborhood” as key reasons behind his decision to close the arcade.
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