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Basic.Space Transforms a SoHo Storefront Into a Walkable Gift Guide
By Ryan Waddoups,11 days ago
For anyone whose holiday wish list includes a gleaming gold Verner Panton chair, a rare creation by Virgil Abloh, or a sleek pair of high-fidelity speakers, Basic.Space has assembled a rather extraordinary shopping destination in downtown Manhattan. The “IRL-to-URL” luxury marketplace has returned to New York for its second edition, taking over a sprawling SoHo storefront through November 19. Conceived and produced in collaboration with creative director Alexander May, the weeklong event brings together an eclectic assortment of collectible furniture, contemporary art, and unexpected curiosities in an imaginative setting that offers an enticing alternative to conventional holiday shopping.