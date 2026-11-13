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Poliform and Yabu Pushelberg’s New Shanghai Exhibition Plunges Spectators Into All Seasons
By Rebecca Anderson,11 days ago
Poliform and Yabu Pushelberg are inviting guests to experience Earth’s four seasons with “Solstice,” an immersive installation in Shanghai, China, that highlights the spatial sequence of seasonal landscapes. According to the design giants, “Solstice” explores the rhythm of nature and the moments of transition between seasons, framing...