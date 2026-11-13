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LETTER FROM THE EDITOR | On Esat Braveboy and The Sun
9 days ago
This week, The Sun reported on a 2023 lawsuit accusing Esat Braveboy ’22, a former Cornell student and a staffer for The Cornell Daily Sun in the fall of 2020, of drug-facilitated sexual assault, rape and sodomy. The allegations describe violence that is morally reprehensible, that no one should have to experience and that no community, ours included, should ever make room for. The Sun does not stand by him, and it will not shield anyone who once worked in our newsroom from the scrutiny we apply to everyone else.