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Mark Shuttleworth Secures Approval for Cape Town Botanical Garden
By Michael Okowa,9 days ago
Mark Shuttleworth’s investment firm has secured municipal approval to develop a botanical garden and high-end events venue in Cape Town. The project involves the conversion of eight residential properties previously acquired by the billionaire in one of the city’s suburbs. The approval marks a significant shift in land use for the consolidated plots, moving from residential status to a commercial and conservation-focused destination.