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Kenetik gives Dave Asprey his own Blueberry Açaí flavor of its signature ketone drink
11 days ago
Dave Asprey is most closely associated with Bulletproof Coffee, although another drink that he’s involved with that’s more in our industry is the caffeine-free, ketone-powered can from Kenetik. He’s an investor and partner in the company, which has built its beverage around multi-benefit BHB ketones at a dose of 12g. Starting this week, there is actually a flavor on the Kenetik menu that has Asprey’s signature on it with Blueberry Açaí.