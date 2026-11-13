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Aaron Vale Makes the Trip to Toronto Worthwhile in the $40,000 McKee Family International Challenge CSI 5*-W
By Jumper News USA,5 days ago
Toronto, Canada – November 11, 2026 – Aaron Vale (USA) made the trip from Ocala, Florida to Toronto worthwhile right from the early start of the 2026 Royal Horse Show CSI 5*-W & CSI 2*. The American teamed up with Gray’s Inn for reserve honors in the $40,000 McKee Family International Challenge CSI 5*-W.