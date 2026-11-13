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France Seeks EU Intervention Over Algeria Trade Blockade
By Michael Okowa,11 days ago
France has requested that the European Commission investigate Algeria’s alleged non-compliance with an existing European Union trade agreement, marking a significant escalation in commercial tensions between the two nations. The French government is accusing Algiers of implementing an almost total blockade on French imports and abruptly suspending the shipment...
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