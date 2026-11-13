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Sony's Tom Rothman Launches Best Picture Campaign for ‘Brand New Day’: “Are You Telling Me There Are 10 Films This Year That Are Better Than This Film?”
By Jordan Ruimy,11 days ago
Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman — who, if it weren’t for the Spider-Man movies, would have been fired by now (just look at the countless bombs he’s unleashed these last few years) — tells Deadline he’s decided to launch an all-out campaign for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” including a very serious run at Best Picture.