undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jon Hamm and Andrew Koji to Star in Takashi Miike’s Psychological Thriller ‘Bullfrog’
By Jordan Ruimy,9 days ago
Japanese cult filmmaker Takashi Miike—the man behind cinematic fever dreams like “Audition”—is teaming up with… Jon Hamm?. Variety reports that Hamm and Andrew Koji will star in “Bullfrog,” a psychological thriller set in Tokyo. It's another step in Miike's English-language push. Hollywood has courted him for years, and with more than 100 films behind him, he might as well take his shot now.