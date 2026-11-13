undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Infinis unveils its more GLP-1-focused weight loss product Metabolic Peptide 461
11 days ago
Appetite has been part of Infinis Nutrition’s weight management line since its original GLP-1 supplement, and it comes up again in the all-new Thermo Peptide 240 we covered yesterday. That formula puts more behind energy expenditure and body composition, although that isn’t all the brand has in the category. Infinis is also rolling out Metabolic Peptide 461, which is more like GLP-1, as it focuses on how blood sugar responds to a meal.