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Gina Rinehart lists Queensland cattle station for $37 million
By Michael Okowa,8 days ago
Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has listed a Queensland cattle station for $37 million as part of a strategic overhaul of her beef business interests. The grazing property is being sold from the S. Kidman & Co. cattle portfolio, one of the largest landholding enterprises in Australia. The sale comes as the richest person in Australia moves to reshape the operational footprint of her agricultural holdings.