undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aliko Dangote Increases African Investment Ambition to $70 Billion
By Michael Okowa,9 days ago
Aliko Dangote has increased the Dangote Group’s investment target across Africa to $70 billion, incorporating a strategic shift toward large-scale electricity generation and expanded fuel infrastructure. The billionaire industrialist raised his continental investment ambition by $20 billion, moving from a previous target of $50 billion. This escalation comes as...