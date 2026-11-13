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How to Get Mochi Skin: The Japanese-Inspired Skincare Routine for a Plump Complexion
By Lara Galan,7 days ago
The pursuit of healthy-looking skin has introduced several beauty aesthetics, from the reflective finish of glass skin to the soft-focus appearance of cloud skin. Now, another complexion trend is gaining attention: mochi skin. Inspired by the soft, elastic texture of Japanese rice cakes, mochi skin focuses on creating a complexion...