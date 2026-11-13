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The Science of Hair Regrowth Is Advancing: What to Know About Emerging Treatments
By Lara Galan,7 days ago
Hair loss has long been one of the most frustrating beauty and health concerns, particularly for individuals experiencing gradual thinning or pattern baldness. While existing treatments can help slow shedding and encourage regrowth in certain cases, results are not always consistent, and some people struggle to find an approach that works for them.