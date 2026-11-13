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Sugar Plum Eyes Are the Romantic Holiday Makeup Trend Ariana Grande Loves
By Lara Galan,7 days ago
Holiday makeup often revolves around familiar beauty staples: glittering lids, bold red lips, metallic finishes and dramatic smoky eyes. However, Ariana Grande is offering a softer alternative with an eye-catching makeup look that puts muted purple shades in the spotlight. The singer recently stepped out with a delicate, shimmery lavender...