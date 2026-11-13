undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wisconsin Judge Finds Traffic Stop Continued Without Legal Basis
By Samantha Blake-Porter,10 days ago
A traffic stop may not be extended for a dog sniff unless the officer has reasonable suspicion of another crime, under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Rodriguez v. United States. Applying that rule, U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller found that Marquette County sheriff’s deputy Brendan Cutrell unlawfully prolonged Brian Burnside’s stop on Interstate 39. The court granted Burnside partial summary judgment on liability and denied the defendants’ competing motion, according to the decision and order.