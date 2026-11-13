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Canucks Activate Filip Chytil; Place Guillaume Brisebois On IR
By Brennan McClain,11 days ago
Shortly before their upcoming contest against the New York Rangers, the Vancouver Canucks announced they activated forward Filip Chytil from the injured reserve. In a corresponding roster move, the Canucks placed defenseman Guillaume Brisebois on the injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment. Plagued by concussions throughout his 10-year career, Chytil...