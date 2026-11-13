undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gulf Coast airports respond to nationwide FAA ground stop
By WALA Digital Staff,11 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop affected flights at Mobile Regional Airport and Pensacola International Airport, officials at both airports said Friday. The Mobile Airport Authority said departures were temporarily suspended until the FAA lifted the ground stop shortly after 7:30 p.m. Aircraft already in...
2