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National Weather Service hit by internet outages, limiting access to weather updates
By Kenneth Dunn,11 days ago
The National Weather Service (NWS) is experiencing widespread internet and communication problems that could affect access to weather information across the country, according to Reuters. Reuters reported Friday that the agency warned users may have difficulty accessing weather products on its websites or could encounter outdated information because of the...
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