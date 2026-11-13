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Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow
By Aaron Colby,9 days ago
Happy Sunday! Cool weather continues today, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A low pressure system will move into the Gulf by early Monday, scattered to widespread showers will be possible for South Mississippi. As the system passes to the south, winds could become breezy out of the east. Over South Mississippi, gusts could reach 20-25 mph while offshore areas could gust up to 35 mph.