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SDSU Researchers Develop Free AI Tool for Wheat Breeding and Crop Monitoring
10 days ago
Researchers at South Dakota State University are developing an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to accelerate wheat breeding, improve crop monitoring and help farmers make more informed production decisions. WheatAI, a web-based application, uses smartphone and drone images to analyze wheat plant characteristics, estimate yield potential and assess diseases. The platform...